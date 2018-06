Share:

KASUR - A 30-year-old woman went missing on the way back home in Chunian City police precincts. According to police, Safiya Bibi, resident of Burewala, was on her way back home from Kot Umar Wattoo, Chunian but she did not reached her destination [home].

Her relatives and neighbours searched her everywhere but in vain. Police registered a case and were investigating.