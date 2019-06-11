Share:

RAWALPINDI : The government is making efforts to resolve water shortage issue in Adiala Road areas besides removing encroachments along with roads for free flow of traffic, Parliamentary Secretary for Revenue Punjab Chaudhry Adnan said during a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Youth Wing at Adiala Road on Monday.

A punitive action is also on card against the land mafia in order to provide relief to the residents of union council Dhama Syedan, he added.

The delegation comprised Zeeshan Warraich, former PTI candidate from Cantt, ex-joint secretary UC Dhama Raja Usman, Abbas Akbar, Raja Humayun, Akbar Baloch and Chaudhry Arslan of Insaf Student Federation (ISF).

Chaudhry Adnan said that the government is taking all possible steps for the betterment of youth in the province under the wise leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar. He said that the PM had also allocated funds for issuing loans to youth.

He said that water shortage had become a genuine issue in the area whereas the PTI leadership was struggling hard to overwhelm the issue. “Traffic blockage is another lingering issue on Adiala Road but it will be resolved soon by uprooting encroachments along with the busiest road,” Chaudhry pledged.

He was of view that local land mafia was flourishing swiftly in the area, adding that the police had been directed to deal anti-social elements with iron hands. “The government will not allow any influential or land mafia to grab the land of poor and helpless,” he said.

He said that the government had also announced scores of development schemes for bringing betterment in the lives of residents of UC Dhama. The delegation members thanked the Parliamentary Secretary Chaudhry Adnan for visiting the UC and having meeting with PTI youth wing.