LAHORE - At least 64,000 people from Lahore will perform Haj this year, said Director Hajj Punjab in a meeting on Monday. He shared this in a meeting presided over by Lahore Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed to review Hajj preparations for to-be Hajis from Lahore. The DC ordered removal of encroachments around the Haji Camp and directed Wasa, LWMC and Customs Department to finalize the arrangements. Rescue 1122 and Fire Brigade will also deploy for rescue purposes. The health department directed to make sure vaccinations for people. All departments are directed to submit their plans by June 25. The Shalimar assistant commissioner has been directed to complete all arrangements in his supervision.