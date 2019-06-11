Share:

After the arrests of former president Asif Ali Zardari and Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz, Prime Minister commented that Allah Almighty has taken pity on Pakistan.

The premier chaired Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday and remarked that the law is equal for everyone. The imprisonment of these people will benefit Pakistan, he said.

The assembly members complained to the premier regarding the unavailability of funds, to which Imran Khan said the money will soon be issued for the constituencies.