Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that austerity needs to be exercised at all levels and example should be set from the top.

Chairing separate meetings on annual budgets 2019-2020 about Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces here on Monday, Prime Minister said that in view of the financial crises example should be set from the top in this regard.

In a briefing given on the Punjab annual budget, the prime minister was informed that in line with the PTI’s manifesto, the focus of the Punjab’s budget is human development and regional equalisation with greater allocations for social sectors and promotion of agriculture and industry.

The meeting was also informed that special emphasis is being laid on promotion of public private partnership in development projects.

The meeting was attended amongst others by Minister for Planning and Development Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Adviser on Commerce Razaq Dawood, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Finance Minister Punjab Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, the Secretary Finance Punjab, the Governor State Bank of Pakistan and the Chairman FBR.

In briefing on salient features of annual budget about Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Prime Minister was informed that development of merged districts of erstwhile FATA is among the top most priority agenda of the provincial government.

In addition to that health, education, water, communication sectors, projects in tourism, environment, agriculture, urban development, Information Technology projects are among priority in the provincial budget for 2019-2020.

The meeting was also informed that special emphasises would be laid on increasing revenue generation in the province.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister said that austerity should be adopted from the top in view of the current economic crises and to set an example for the people so that development process in the merged districts is not adversely affected. The meeting was attended among others by Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan.