Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday stated that the country has suffered due to the ineffective and wrong policies of former governments.

In a statement, CM said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is striving for solution of people problem. Will not allow anyone to create hurdle in the development process of the country and people, he added.

The minister said that the nation will see positive change in their lives, adding that nothing is important than prosperity and progress of the motherland.

The government is adopting practical measures to provide relief to the masses, he went on to say.