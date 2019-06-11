Share:

Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan says courts and institutions are free in Naya Pakistan and no one is in above law.

She was commenting on the arrest of Hamza Shahbaz while talking to the PTV on Tuesday. The Special Assistant said National Accountability Bureau is an independent organization and government has nothing to do with it.

She said the arrest of influential people is endorsement of Prime Minister Imran Khan's narrative of accountability across the board. Lamenting the posture of opposition on the arrest of corrupt elements, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said they are oblivious to the problems of masses but are protecting their own vested interests.

Meanwhile, talking to media outside the Parliament House in Islamabad on Tuesday, Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan says budget will be a poor friendly which will reflect Prime Minister Imran Khan's concern for downtrodden people of the country.

She said it is constitutional responsibility of the government and the opposition to work together for the betterment of masses. She said the government will welcome suggestions from opposition to improve the budget document.