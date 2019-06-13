Share:

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Head of Mission of Chinese Embassy Zhao Lijian has dis­pelled the impression that the CPEC projects are de­layed by any manner.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said, “Recently there’s a rumour that CPEC is allowing down. I would like to clarify that CPEC projects construction is going on smoothly.”

The CPEC has entered the second stage, featuring in­dustrial cooperation, social sector development and the third party participation.

Similarly, he said, special economic zones are being worked out. As many as 27 social sector projects have been approved while the third party is most welcome to participate in SEZs.