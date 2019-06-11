Share:

KARACHI - A cyclone is expected to hit Karachi in the next 36 hours as a low-pressure area in the East Arabian Sea strengthens into a depression.

According to the tropical cyclone warning centre of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the wind pressure has been formed at a distance of 1,500 kilometres south of Karachi.

After turning into a storm, it will initially be directed towards the north. However, it is also expected that the winds will halt before turning into a cyclone into the Arabian Sea.

The met department has further said that currently, the coastal areas of Pakistan are not under any threat. However, the fishermen of Sindh have been advised to remain alert and not venture in the deep sea.

Last year in October, a tropical cyclone ‘Lauban’ was expected to hit Karachi and other coastal areas of Pakistan.

However, the winds were later directed towards Oman.