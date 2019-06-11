Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday asked the tax evaders to declare their financial assets, within the country and abroad, before June 30 or be ready for an indiscriminate action.

“I am appealing to all of you to take part in the Asset Declaration Scheme that we have brought, because if we don’t pay taxes, we will not be able to raise our country up,” the Prime Minister said in a televised address to the nation, ahead of the federal budget for fiscal year 2019-20, which is scheduled to be announced today (Tuesday).

The premier said that Pakistan pays the least tax but gives the most in charity. “We will need to change ourselves if we want to become a great country,” Imran Khan said.

Prime Minister said this government has unprecedented in-depth information about the assets of the citizens including their bank accounts, real estate and benami transactions and thus will not spare anyone who does not declare them.

The premier said that people should until June 30 declare their benami assets, benami bank accounts and money that was kept abroad.

“After June 30, you will not get this opportunity,” he said.”Remember our government today has that information which no government before had”, he added.

Prime Minister went on to say that they had made agreements and were receiving information from abroad about properties and bank accounts of Pakistanis.

“Our agencies have information about who has benami accounts and benami properties,” Prime Minister said , adding that: “This was never available to us before therefore take advantage of this scheme. Give Pakistan the benefit. Fix your children’s future. [Give us] the chance that we get this country to stand on its own two feet and take people out of poverty.” “Take full advantage of this scheme,” he said.

He said that in 10 years, the country’s total debt and liabilities rose from six trillion to 30 trillion rupees and regretted that half of the amount collected from tax is being spent on the paying the debts of previous governments.

Imran Khan said Pakistanis are one of the ‘most charitable nations’ in the world but they are also the least tax payers.

He said a passion for the uplift of the country can revive the national economy currently facing challenges.

The Prime Minister called upon the nation to bring reformation within them, register to tax culture and take benefit from the Asset Declaration Scheme to make the country financially stable and strong.

He appealed the nation to fully avail the asset declaration scheme in order to help the country stand on its own feet and lift the people out of poverty.

The Assets Declaration Scheme was announced earlier this month by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh which allows citizens to declare assets including benami accounts and properties to get proper legalization.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that austerity needs to be exercised at all levels in view of current fiscal situation.