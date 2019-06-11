Share:

SARGODHA : The Food Department has failed to achieve the set target of wheat procurement for 2019-20.

The department had established 13 wheat procurement centres across the district. The centres established in Kot Momin, Bhalwal, Miani, and Shahpur could not succeed in achieving the target.

The food department sources said that 1170,270 wheat sacks was the target set by Punjab government out of which 919,533 wheat sacks had been purchased, achieving 77 percent target.

Local food department authorities said that Asianwala centre, Shah Nikdar centre, PR II centre and Sillanwali centre had shown tremendous results in wheat procurement despite unsuitable circumstances. They added that weather calamities and untimely rains affected the wheat crops; therefore, farmers could not bring wheat to the official procurement centres in requisite quantity.