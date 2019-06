Share:

KARACHI (PR) Easypaisa, the first and largest mobile financial service provider in the country, has entered into an agreement with Haidri Beverages Pvt. Ltd. and Northern Bottling Co. Pvt. Ltd. for disbursement of retailer commissions through Easypaisa’s cashless distribution solutions. Haidri Beverages and Northern Bottling are the largest franchisees of Pepsi Cola International, covering the entire AJK region, KPK, Gilgit-Baltistan, Federal Capital and Northern Punjab.