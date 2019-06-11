Share:

LAHORE - Former Pakistan batsman Akhtar Sarfraz has died aged 43 after a battle with colon cancer at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital Peshawar. “Inna lillahi, wa inna illahi raajeoon - Extremely saddened to hear about the loss of #AkhtarSarfraz who was a great human being. He has been a good coach, manager & most importantly a great friend to me. Thoughts with his family at this tragic time. Allah magfirat farmaaye, Ameen,” tweeted PM Imran Khan PCB chairman Ehsan Mani paid tribute to Sarfraz, saying, “The PCB is shocked to hear the sad news of Akhtar’s passing. On behalf of the PCB, I want to extend my deepest condolences to Akhtar’s family and assure them that in these difficult times, we stand firmly with them.”