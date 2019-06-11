Share:

Federal Budget for the next financial year is being announced on Tuesday.

The budgetary proposals will be presented in the National Assembly which has been convened at 5.00 pm.

The budget will focus on ensuring economic stabilization and providing economic stimulus for sustainable growth. It would have a special emphasis on austerity, fiscal discipline, external sector management and protecting the poor.

Prior to the presentation of the budget, the federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet in Islamabad.

It will discuss and approve the budgetary proposals for the next fiscal year.

Adviser on Finance Hafeez Sheikh will brief the cabinet about the budgetary proposals.

The copy of finance bill 2019-20 will also be laid before the Senate which has been convened to meet at six pm.