Over the past months, the popular food delivery service, foodpanda has presented enticing campaigns for food enthusiasts, with some of the most prominent ones being Good Food Tour, Bites and Vibes Festival, Halka Nai Ana and Don’t Cook campaign.

In Ramazan, the brand gave back to citizens of the country through its ‘Rakho Khayal’ campaign, which aimed to bring smiles to traffic wardens, policemen and other volunteers who regularly contribute to society, yet often go unnoticed.

The two day campaign kicked off in Karachi as renowned celebrities, cricketers and prominent media personnel, seated in bright pink foodpanda branded trucks and foxy cars took to the city’s streets where foodpanda iftar boxes were distributed to individuals stationed in different areas.

Singer Ali Gul Pir, alongside Imran Ashraf Awan initiated the distribution drive on the first day in areas including Clifton and Sea View where huge crowds collected around them, as they clicked snaps with amidst all the chaos. On the second day renowned influencer and youtuber, Irfan Junejo, alongside cricketers Misbah-ul-Haq and Kamran Akmal continued the distribution drive at the Tariq Road area where a similar routine was followed, creating a lot of buzz in surrounding areas.

Foodpanda’s charitable campaign encouraged others to give back to society, especially to those who go unappreciated. The campaign served as a successful one, under which over 600 iftaar boxes were distributed with #RakhoKhayal spotted on various social media platforms creating much talkability about it whilst paving way for other such campaigns.