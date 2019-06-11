Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said former rulers played havoc with the country by burdening every child with debt.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that the past governments took loans in the name of people, but the amount was not spent on them.

The incumbent government inherited a devastated economy and weakened institutions and the people are fully aware of the fact that past rulers had ruined the national economy. Those who have had ruined the journey of development and prosperity will have to be answerable of their deeds.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has made difficult decisions to put the economy on the right track and midnight oil is burnt to put the country in the right direction. People will soon witness a prosperous and transformed Pakistan, he added.

The chief minister said that the country had been bankrupted due to inefficiency and wrong policies of the past rulers adding that only lip-service was done but the era of hollow slogans was over now.

He said that the incumbent government was taking practical steps to provide relief to masses as nothing was important than the public welfare. We are always striving for solving public problems and every moment of the government is devoted to providing a better future to the nation. “We will

come up to the expectations of the people and no one will be allowed to create hurdles in the struggle for a new Pakistan,” he added. The people will perceive positive change very soon and the PTI government will return the public rights to them, he added.

The chief minister reiterated that the PTI government will never break the trust of the people adding that new local governments system would be helpful to solve the problems of masses at their doorsteps.

The people will not have to move around the power corridors to get their problems solved in the new local governments system. This is the change for which people have given votes to the PTI and brought it to power. “We are all answerable to people and no undue delay, negligence and leniency will be tolerated for solving people’s problems,” he added.

He said that the provision of better services to people would be ensured at every cost as it was time to deliver. Police and the administration will have to improve governance structure with their coordinated efforts and innovative work will be done so as to bring ease in the lives of people. No one will be allowed to interfere in the mission of public service, the chief minister added.