Share:

RAWALPINDI - A general parade was held at Police Line to show discipline in police ranks on Monday, a police spokesman said.

A smart contingent of police presented guard of honour to the City Police Officer (CPO) Faisal Rana.

Later, the CPO visited different offices established in Police Line. Superintendent of Police (Headquarter) Taimoor Khan, Divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs participated in the general parade.

Besides district police officials, Elite Force, Dolphin Force and City Traffic Police personnel also attended the general parade.

Speaking on the occasion, the CPO said that it was responsibility of the police to protect the lives and properties of the people.

He said that strict action would be taken against those found negligent in performing their duties.