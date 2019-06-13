Share:

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Brig (retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Monday told the National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior that the government was making its utmost ef­forts to bring back an alleged killer from Malaysia who is involved in killing of three real brothers in district Charsadda of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Testifying before the committee, the minister informed that the prime ac­cused Nadir Khan would be brought back from Malaysia through Interpol to ensure justice has been done in the case.

The committee met in the chairman­ship of MNA Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz while Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser especially participated in it to get a briefing on the brutal murders on “a trivial matter.”

The Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mardan briefed the committee about the murder of three brothers who were residents of Ali Jan Kalley, District Charsadda. He informed that Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already been re­quested to facilitate arrest and repatria­tion of the prime accused Nadir Khan. He further said that letters to different departments of federal and provincial governments have been issued for pro­viding detail of properties, vehicles, bank accounts etc. of accused Nadir Khan and Nasir Jamal.

He told the meeting that soon after the incident, local police as well as in­vestigation team along with crime scene van reached the spot and collected the evidence. “The same was sent to Foren­sic Laboratory Peshawar for analysis besides obtaining cell numbers and call data records of the accused,” he added.

The International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEIs) numbers of the cell phones were searched and kept under close observation, RPO said. He further informed that a special investigation team under the supervision of DSP Tangi was constituted for the arrest of killers which arrested one of the accused Pir Muham­mad whereas an alleged facilitator Rabab Nasim was also arrested from Islamabad Airport on arrival from Malaysia.

The RPO said that the facilitator dis­closed during interrogation that he facil­itated the principal accused Nadir Khan by providing him with air tickets for Ma­laysia. “The interrogation and investiga­tion was in progress and process for is­suance of red warrant of Nadir Khan had been initiated,” he added. He informed that a joint investigation team has also been constituted under the supervision of SP investigation Charsadda to inquire into the incident.

The Speaker National Assembly ex­pressed his satisfaction on the pace of investigation of the case. He said that exemplary punishment should be awarded to the accused. He suggested for payment of compensation to the family of the deceased and asked for keeping the committee posted about the progress on the case.