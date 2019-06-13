ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Brig (retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Monday told the National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior that the government was making its utmost efforts to bring back an alleged killer from Malaysia who is involved in killing of three real brothers in district Charsadda of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Testifying before the committee, the minister informed that the prime accused Nadir Khan would be brought back from Malaysia through Interpol to ensure justice has been done in the case.
The committee met in the chairmanship of MNA Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz while Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser especially participated in it to get a briefing on the brutal murders on “a trivial matter.”
The Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mardan briefed the committee about the murder of three brothers who were residents of Ali Jan Kalley, District Charsadda. He informed that Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already been requested to facilitate arrest and repatriation of the prime accused Nadir Khan. He further said that letters to different departments of federal and provincial governments have been issued for providing detail of properties, vehicles, bank accounts etc. of accused Nadir Khan and Nasir Jamal.
He told the meeting that soon after the incident, local police as well as investigation team along with crime scene van reached the spot and collected the evidence. “The same was sent to Forensic Laboratory Peshawar for analysis besides obtaining cell numbers and call data records of the accused,” he added.
The International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEIs) numbers of the cell phones were searched and kept under close observation, RPO said. He further informed that a special investigation team under the supervision of DSP Tangi was constituted for the arrest of killers which arrested one of the accused Pir Muhammad whereas an alleged facilitator Rabab Nasim was also arrested from Islamabad Airport on arrival from Malaysia.
The RPO said that the facilitator disclosed during interrogation that he facilitated the principal accused Nadir Khan by providing him with air tickets for Malaysia. “The interrogation and investigation was in progress and process for issuance of red warrant of Nadir Khan had been initiated,” he added. He informed that a joint investigation team has also been constituted under the supervision of SP investigation Charsadda to inquire into the incident.
The Speaker National Assembly expressed his satisfaction on the pace of investigation of the case. He said that exemplary punishment should be awarded to the accused. He suggested for payment of compensation to the family of the deceased and asked for keeping the committee posted about the progress on the case.