LAHORE (PR) Haleeb Foods, one of the leading food and beverages companies of Pakistan, joined hands with Rizq Foundation this Eid to spread happiness and play its part towards a Hunger Free Pakistan. Under this initiative Haleeb Foods donated 12,000 packs of its most nutritious and deliciously flavored milk FLAVA to be distributed amongst the not so privileged people of our society.

With the primary focus on nutrition, health and the wellbeing of its consumers HFL has also been proactive in its role towards curbing malnutrition in Pakistan. Hence Bhook Mitao with its holistic approach of controlling the issue in hunger-stricken communities was the ideal initiative to partner with. The Rizq Foundation is working towards the total transformation of our society in the marginalized areas of Pakistan and has come a long way with its four food banks that have distributed over 200,000 kgs of excess food that would gone waste amongst the food insecure segment of our society.