LAHORE - Starlets Mawra and Urwa Hocane are all set to launch their own clothing brand titled UXM.

A series of images were posted on Instagram by the sister duo announcing the launch of their upcoming clothing line, UXM.

According to them, the new undertaking seeks to translate into something concrete their inspirational sisterhood.

“Mawra and I have been with each other since her first day on this planet. We’ve loved each other for as long as we can remember,” Urwa captioned the post.

The brand features casual western wear and cute accessories. “Mawra and I are super-stoked to share our first collaboration with all of you very soon, In’sha’Allah,” she added. The two are spotted sporting chic accessories in the photos, with their embedded initials adding a personalised touch.

The tagline of UXM is an empowering one, called ‘girls who can’. The much-loved sisters revealed, “It is for the all the girls #whocan dare to live life on their own terms yet effortlessly in sync with the beautiful world around them.”

Mawra and Urwa are well-known for their style statement and are often seen wearing international designer wear on fashion weeks and events.

Mawra recently completed her studies to become an advocate while Urwa is currently working on producing a film Tich Button with beau Farhan Saeed.

Mawra’s fashion sense has improved over the years and it’s definitely now at the point where she can hold her own. She made her Bollywood debut with Sanam Teri Kasam back when cross-border ties with India were better. Currently she’s starring in Momina Duraid’s drama Aangan.

As part of three major projects, namely Punjab Nahi Jaungi, Rangreza and Na Maloom Afraad 2, Urwa Hocane kept quite busy last year – especially when you add having to attend promotions for each. Many Pakistani stars have launched their own clothing brands. Whether, it is Ahsan Khan or Fawad Khan who co-owns a clothing brand with his wife Sadaf.