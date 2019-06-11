Share:

LAHORE - The City sizzled at 47 degree centigrade, making Monday the hottest day of the season. Doctors have advised people adopt precautionary measures to avoid heat-related diseases.

Experts are seeing some relief, though short lived, in the shape of windstorm and scattered drizzle on Tuesday (today).

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, extremely hot in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eastern Balochistan and Sindh.

Jacobabad remained the hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 50C. Maximum temperature in Turbat and Sibbi was recorded 49C, Dadu, Noorpur Thal, Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalnagar 48C.

In Lahore, people avoided unnecessarily coming out, reducing traffic on otherwise busy roads at noon and in the afternoon.

Excessive use of air conditioners put burden on transmission system that ultimately led to frequent tripping. Outages also affected normal operation of Wasa tubewells, causing water shortage in various localities.

City sizzles at 47°C

Lahore canal attracted a large number of people including women and children. Not only youths but also elderly people were seen bathing at various spots. At certain places, even women were seen beating the heat by taking a dip in the mud coloured canal water.

Sizzling heat has caused alarming increase in diseases. Doctors have urged people to take precautionary measures while going outdoors, take balanced and freshly cooked meals, enhance fruit and water intake. “Heat wave has increased gastroenteritis, sunstroke, high grade fever, respiratory tract infection, cough and flu,” said leading family physician Dr Abdul Rauf running his clinic in densely populated Usman Gunj.

“Avoid unnecessarily going out especially at noon and in the afternoon. Wear light clothes, avoid physical exertion, direct exposure to sunlight, cover head while going out and consume more water,” he said.

According to the experts, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is likely to affect upper parts of the country till Wednesday.

The meteorological department has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 2-3 days. However, extremely hot weather is expected in eastern Balochistan, Sindh and Central/Southern Punjab. Dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Lahore and Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.