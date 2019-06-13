Share:

BEIJING - Prime Minis­ter Imran Khan and Chinese President Xi Jinping will dis­cuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relations in addition to regional and international issues during their upcom­ing meeting to be held on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan this week, Chi­nese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Zhang Hanhui said here on Monday. “I am sure the meeting between the two leaders will focus on press­ing issues in the bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues,” he said while responding to a question asked by APP dur­ing his briefing on President Xi’s visits to Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. The Vice Minister, however, said that the ar­rangements for the relevant bilateral meeting between the two leaders were still be­ing discussed. He said that this year Prime Minister Imran Khan visited China and held a meeting with President Xi in which they discussed bilateral relations and regional issues as well as counter-terrorism issues.