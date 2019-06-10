Share:

ISLAMABAD - The installed capacity of electricity in the county increased by 2.5 percent, reaching 34,282 MW, in July- March 2019 which was 33,433 MW in corresponding period last year,.

The previous government added a cumulative capacity of 12,230MW, said Pakistan Economic Survey 2018-19.

As per the claim during July - March FY2019, installed capacity of electricity reached 34,282 MW, which was 33,433 MW in corresponding period last year, thus, posting a growth of 2.5 percent. Although electricity generation varies due to availability of inputs and other constraints, the generation increased from 82,011 GWh to 84,680 GWh, posting a growth of 2.1 percent during the period under discussion.

In term of energy-mix, Pakistan reliance on oil reached 43.5 percent in FY1998 and FY2001. For the FY2018, oil reliance has reduced to 31.2 percent. Similarly, hydro had a 13.1 percent share in FY1998, which is standing at 7.7 percent in 2017-18. Though the declining share of oil is a welcoming sign due to less burden on the national exchequer, the diminishing share of hydro represents the shortsightedness of policy as well as the inability of successive governments to undertake such capital-intensive projects in a timely manner. Pakistan dependence on natural gas reached an all-time high of 50.4 percent in FY2006 in the overall energy mix. For the FY2018, reliance on gas has reduced to 34.6 percent. This reduction of share in the energy mix is somewhat attributed to declining natural gas reserves as well as restricted consumption of gas in the transport industry and the induction of LNG since 2015. The share of imported LNG has increased from 0.7 percent in FY2015 to 8.7 percent in FY2018, which represent a magnanimous increase of the said fuel in an energy mix. The share of coal has remained in single digit percentages over the last two decades. However, this FY2018 has recorded a high of 12.7 percent coal consumption in the energy mix. Likewise, the share of renewables was recorded to be 0.3 percent in the year FY2015, which was steadily increased to 1.1 percent in FY2018. The share of nuclear on the other side has steadily increased to 2.7 percent in FY2018 compared to 0.2 percent in FY1997.

As far as the share of different sources of electricity generation is concerned the report observed that the share of hydro in electricity generation has decreased over the last few decades.