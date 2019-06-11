Share:

The Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz on Tuesday said that the chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has already directed [officials] to arrest him, adding that these jails are not new for him.

Talking to media persons after the Lahore High Court (LHC) dismissed the bail applications filed by him in money laundering and holding assets beyond means, and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases, h stated that the chairman of the NAB had expressed enmity towards him in an article.

“The chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has already directed [officials] to arrest me, and these jails are not new for me,” he said.

Responding to a question by a reporter about whether he would now quit politics – recalling Hamza’s earlier stance that he will quit politics if evidence is presented against him in corruption charges – Hamza said a day earlier, prior to the arrest of [PPP co-chairman] Zardari, Advisor to the Prime Minister (PM) for Information Firdous Ashiq Awan had said that Zardari will be arrested.

“Even today, I ask to constitute a parliamentary committee, and a contempt petition has been filed for hearing [in this regard],” he added. Meanwhile, the NAB will produce Hamza in an accountability court on Wednesday for seeking his physical remand for further investigation into the corruption cases against him.

Following his arrest and prior to his production in the court, a team of the Polyclinic will conduct his medical examination to examine if he is completely healthy and fit for physical remand.

The NAB prosecutor Waris Ali Janjua will present his medical certificate in the court. Accountability court judge Jawad-ul-Hassan is scheduled to preside over the hearing.

However, the accountability watchdog has allowed the supply of home food for the PML-N leader.