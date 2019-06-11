Share:

ISLAMABAD - Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that joint Opposition would meet soon to devise future strategy and take decisions.

Talking to media outside his chamber in the Parliament House, he said that Pakistan was my country, he was born here, live here and die here.

To a question about the arrest of PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari, he said that despite the regular appearance before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), it was beyond his comprehension why NAB felt the need to arrest him.