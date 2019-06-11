Share:

LAHORE - Forty-seventh meeting of the KEMU syndicate was held here on Monday with Vice Chancellor Khalid Masud Gondal in the chair.

The meeting was attended by Dr Raheel Ahmad Siddiqui, secretary of the Higher Education Department; Imtiaz Ahmad Khan, member of the Punjab Public Service Commission; UET VC Dr Aziz Akbar; representative of HEC Islamabad Prof Kamran Khalid Cheema; Additional Finance Secretary Numan Masood; SHC&MEd Deputy Secretary Dr Nasir Mahmood Shakir; Pro-Vice Chancellor Ijaz Hussain; Register Prof Irshad Hussain Qureshi; Allied Health Sciences Dean Syed Asghar Naqi; Nursing Dean Rana Dilawaiz Nadeem; Prof Abrar Ashraf Ali and Prof Nakhshab Chaudhry. Medical superintendents of all KEMU attached hospitals also attend the meeting.

Academic, research, administrative and financial issues were discussed in detail at the meeting and decisions were taken. After the meeting, a farewell ceremony was held in the honour of Seemin Khan, treasurer of KEMU who is going to retire on 14th of this month. Members of the syndicate appreciated services of the treasurer and wished her best of luck for her future.