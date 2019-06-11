Share:

KARACHI - The University of Karachi on Monday hosted a simple and graceful Eid Milan for the teaching faculty and non-teaching staff at the Staff Club.

All deans, chairpersons of various departments and centers, members Karachi University Teachers Society, former federal minister and Professor Dr Atta-ur-Rehman, Director International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, KU, Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary and others attended the event.

KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi while addressing the ceremony wishes the Eid greetings to the audience. He expressed that we observed fast with religious activities including charitable giving and peace-making during whole holy month of Ramazan.

He said that such practices give us real happiness of Eid-ul-Fitr and we must follow these measures throughout the year.

Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi mentioned Eid is not tied to specific historical events but is a general celebration. Eid is marked by joyful happiness at having been released from religious obligation and forgiven for sins.

He also said that Karachi University is facing number of problems but all of them could be resolved if we worked together. The KU is not a sole property as it belongs to each of us.

“Equality and justice will be my policy. I strongly believe that every employee can make his name by adopting hardworking attitude. We have to implement work culture at every office so that we could be ranked one of the best higher educational institutions of the country and region,” the VC added.

He further said that staff should fulfill duties assigned to them and take responsibilities and appreciate other’s good work. The KU VC added that cleanliness was one of the major problems being faced by the residents of the Campus.