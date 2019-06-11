Share:

LAHORE - The director general of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has decided to spend a full day at the One Window Cell to redress people’s grievances vis-à-vis LDA. This decision was taken to increase efficiency of the staff. All heads of departments will ensure their presence at One Window Cell on Friday. For the first time, the Lahore Development Authority Engineering Wing opened tenders at One Window Cell for five projects of maintenance and repair of roads in Johar Town, Allama Iqbal Town and Samanabad Scheme on Monday. On the occasion, Director for Planning and Development Aslam Pervaiz and relevant authorities were also present. At least 65 contractors submitted their bids for five projects while these projects will be competed in 45 days. Moreover, LDA Director General Usman Muazzam met with legal branch of Muslim Commercial Bank and reviewed the status of pending LDA cases in courts. It has been decided to remove all the legal advisors and 17 additional legal advisors of LDA.