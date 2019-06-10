Share:

LAHORE - LUMS alumna, Shanza Faiq, BA-LL.B graduate of 2016, has topped the Central Superior Services (CSS) exam and has been inducted into the Foreign Services of Pakistan Group. In 2018, over 11,887 candidates appeared for the CSS exam from all over Pakistan, out of which only 567 were able to qualify. To not only top the list of qualified candidates but to also do it on her first attempt is no easy feat, and undoubtedly is a milestone we are all proud of here at LUMS. Students at LUMS are often encouraged and provided with the tools necessary to explore how their education and training can help them have a positive impact in their communities and beyond. Ms Faiq and the excellent work that she has continued to do after graduation is a testament to that fact. Ms Faiq previously won a fully-funded Woman of Pakistan Scholarship at the University of Warwick to pursue an LL.M in International Development Law and Human Rights, as well as the Fulbright Scholarship.