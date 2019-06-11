READ MORE: Modi should improve Pakistan ties to realize regional goals: Global Times

SIALKOT : PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz will address a public meeting at Zafarwal on June 12, 2019 (Wednesday). PML-N leader Ch Daniyal Aziz stated this while talking to media here.

Meanwhile, the PML-N started making final arrangements for holding of the public gathering. Thousands of PML-N workers from Gujranwala division would attend the meeting.

RESCUE 1122 CONDUCTS MOCK EXERCISE

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Monday conducted a mock flood-fighting exercise in River Chenab at Head Marala-Sialkot. The rescuers and divers of Rescue 1122 Sialkot showed their skills and capabilities to avert the recurring floods. Senior journalists and the district heads of state departments witnessed the exercise.

