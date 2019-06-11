Share:

KARACHI - Chief Minister Sidh Syed Murad Ali Shah has condemned the arrest of the PPPP President Asif Ali Zardari and said that he was a patriot, seasoned politician and courageous leader.

The arrest could not deter his courage and struggle for strengthening democracy in the country, he said in a statement.

He, however, asked the party workers to remain peaceful on the situation and choose the path of peaceful protest against the action.

“We will not tolerate threats being hurled, arson and damage to the public and private property at any cost in response to the arrest,” he said adding that he would not tolerate anyone shutting business forcefully.

If anyone found guilty of these acts, he would be dealt as per law, said the chief minister adding that political people believe in peaceful struggle and do not create a sense of fear among masses.

His statement came in the response of PTI parliamentary leader Haleem Adil Shaikh remarks, who said that parts of the Sindh province had witnessed incidents of people harassing shopkeepers after the arrest and shutting down businesses forcefully.