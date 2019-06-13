ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday announced that the by-election in Ghotki’s National Assembly constituency NA-205 will be held on July 18. In the notification, the commission called upon the electorates of the constituency to elect a member to fill the seat. The seat had fallen vacant after the death of Sardar Ali Muhammad Mahar. The nomination papers for the election will be received from June 12 to 14 and June 18 has been fixed as the last date for the scrutiny of the nomination papers. The final list of candidates will be released on June 27, while election symbols to the candidates will be allotted on June 28.
Share:
OUR STAFF REPORT
June 11, 2019
Share: