Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday announced that the by-election in Ghotki’s Na­tional Assembly constituency NA-205 will be held on July 18. In the notification, the commission called upon the electorates of the constituen­cy to elect a member to fill the seat. The seat had fallen va­cant after the death of Sardar Ali Muhammad Mahar. The nomination papers for the election will be received from June 12 to 14 and June 18 has been fixed as the last date for the scrutiny of the nomination papers. The final list of candi­dates will be released on June 27, while election symbols to the candidates will be allotted on June 28.