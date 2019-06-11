Share:

LAHORE - Property worth Rs60 million of a Pakistan born Canadian citizen has been retrieved by the efforts of Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab. According to the details issued by Overseas Pakistanis Commission, Canadian resident Nafeesa Tarannum lodged a complaint against the person who had illegally occupied her house in Canal View Housing Society a month ago. After the complaint was lodged, Vice Chairperson of Overseas Pakistanis Commission Chaudhry Waseem Alchtar and Director General of Overseas Pakistanis Commission Zahid Hussain Awan took necessary action and directed Deputy Director of Revenue Muhammad Faisal Khan Atta to resolve the matter at the earliest. In the light of directions given by the vice chairperson of the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, deputy director of revenue resolved the above mentioned issue within record time of one month. Vice Chairperson of Overseas Pakistanis Commission Chaudhry Waseem Alchtar on this occasion said, “Illegal possession of the land of our Overseas Pakistanis will not be tolerated. We are their representatives in the government and will continue to fight their cases on their behalf. Overseas Pakistanis are our national asset and OPC will try its best to protect their rights and facilitate them in every possible way.