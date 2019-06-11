Share:

“It’s hard to start a revolution. Even harder

to continue it. And hardest of all to win it.

But, it’s only afterwards, when we have won,

that the true difficulties begin. In short,

Ali, there’s still much to do.”

–Ben M’Hidi, The Battle of Algiers.

De Gaulle recognised that his country could no more keep Algeria as its colony.

Algerian War, also called Algerian War of Independence, (1954-62) was fought against the French colonial authorities. The movement for independence began during First World War. The movement only gained momentum after French promised the Algerians of greater self-rule. However, the promise of self-rule was tossed to the bin of colonial amnesia.

The geopolitical situation post world war was very different. In many parts of the world, new nations were born as the nationalist leaders of the colonised areas overthrew the colonial powers. How could Algerian people remain immune to these changes?

In 1954, the National Liberation Front (FLN) began a guerrilla war against France. It was year 1959 when Charles de Gaulle recognised the failure of “civilisational mission” and declared that the Algerians had the right to determine their own future. The agreement signed in 1962 made Algeria an independent state.

Today, once again the risk of political instability has been growing in Algeria since early 2019. The decision of the President Abdelaziz to seek a fifth consecutive term in elections, which have postponed for a while, has already sparked protests in the country. Soon, Algerian people will fight another political battle that will either translate their dreams into reality or fail them.