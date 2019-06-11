Share:

ISLAMABAD - Paki­stan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq Monday urged the government for awarding industry status to furniture sector to enhance its exports to fetch a reasonable foreign exchange for the country.

Presiding over a meeting of board of directors here, he asked the government to pro­vide fiscal support for skills training and upgradation of machines with a view to boost labour intensive furniture sec­tor besides awarding industry status to this sector for boost­ing export,” says a press release issued here.

He said local furniture sec­tor attached great importance to national economy and could make a substantial contribu­tion of billions of dollars export annually. He urged the gov­ernment to establish greater liaison with this sector to fully understand the market condi­tions and requirements of the industry needs for its protec­tion, development and pro­motion. Mian Kashif said the government should also pro­vide more visible support to furniture business in terms of simple and easily obtain­able grants for exhibiting and traveling to trade shows and promoting Pak export as a success globally.