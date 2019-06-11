ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq Monday urged the government for awarding industry status to furniture sector to enhance its exports to fetch a reasonable foreign exchange for the country.
Presiding over a meeting of board of directors here, he asked the government to provide fiscal support for skills training and upgradation of machines with a view to boost labour intensive furniture sector besides awarding industry status to this sector for boosting export,” says a press release issued here.
He said local furniture sector attached great importance to national economy and could make a substantial contribution of billions of dollars export annually. He urged the government to establish greater liaison with this sector to fully understand the market conditions and requirements of the industry needs for its protection, development and promotion. Mian Kashif said the government should also provide more visible support to furniture business in terms of simple and easily obtainable grants for exhibiting and traveling to trade shows and promoting Pak export as a success globally.