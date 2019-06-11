Share:

ISLAMABAD - A two-week-long Islamabad Art Fest 2019 will be held in November featuring artists from at least 10 international locations as well as 100 Pakistani artists representing all regions. The mega event will be organised by Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Hunerkada College of Visual and Performing Art, Lead Consortium of NAAP and institutions committed to the promotion of art and culture.

Islamabad Art Fest is being supervised by Director General PNCA Jamal Shah along with a curatorial team of professionals from visual and performing art.

The IAF-19 aims to bring Pakistan’s vibrant young art scene and its innovative and energetic spirit in close contact with international artistic activity to explore cross fertilisation of ideas, concerns and challenges.

The platform will invite artists of consequence from diverse cultural backgrounds, creative disciplines and outlooks for a novel and multi-disciplinary aesthetic encounter and exploration of its thematic focus. The overarching thematic focus of Islamabad Art Fest 2019 is aesthetic encounter between tradition and modernity.

This will be explored across cultures and identities in an inclusive way, thinking about both differences and similarities.

The 15-day-long IAF-19 will be hosted in several locations in Islamabad engaging an audience of 500,000 individuals from diverse backgrounds and ages.

An official of PNCA said that Islamabad Art Fest 2019 will energise the Pakistani art scene and encourage local art enthusiasts and visitors from abroad to visit the country and benefit from the ideas and art of the participating artists.

“It will provide people the opportunity for aesthetic encounters with the works of local and international artists through exhibits, interactive workshops, talks, performances, educational activities, seminars and guided visits, with the participation of a growing number of schools from the federal region and beyond” he said.

The programme will be launched in a befitting ceremony in Islamabad 30 days ahead of commencement of IAF-19. The ceremony will take place at the PNCA in the presence of artists, ministers, diplomats, dignitaries and media followed by a robust media campaign.