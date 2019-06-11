Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party Sindh chapter on Monday announced observing black day and province-wide protest against cancellation of bail application of PPPP President Asif Ali Zardari and women wing leader Faryal Talpur and arrest of Zardari by NAB authorities from Islamabad.

The announcement was made by the Sindh chapter President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, who said in a statement that the party activists at district headquarters would wear black arm bands in protest against the arrest and bail cancellation. “Protest demos would also be held at each district headquarters,” he said and added the protest would be peaceful as the party despite the controversial court orders believes in proving its innocence in the courts. He said that such decision could not compel the party to surrender. “We respect court orders but have every right to protest over it,” he said.

Khuhro also lamented the PTI-led federal government and said that the incumbent government could not hide its incompetency by carrying out discriminatory actions against the top leadership of the opposition parties.

Meanwhile, provincial ministers and local leadership of the party and activists gathered outside the Karachi Press Club to protest against the arrest of the PPPP President Asif Ali Zardari.

The protesters chanted slogans in favour of former president and against the victimisation of PPPP leaders at the hands of NAB authorities. PPPP Sindh spokesman Aajiz Dhamrah said that it was unfortunate that NAB was giving relaxation to thieves of incumbent government and arresting the top opposition figures.

“Will arresting opposition leadership resolve the issues of high inflation and reduce prices of basic commodities,” he said adding that all these acts were aimed at diverting attention from the incompetency of the incumbent government and unprecedented taxation on common man in the upcoming federal budget.

Meanwhile, Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for information, law and anti-corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab while commenting on the address of prime minister Imran Khan to nation, has said that people of Pakistan have given PTI rulers ample time to come up with the expectations of nation but they completely failed to fulfill their promises.

He said that PM Niazi’s address to nation was nothing but repetition of false comforts to nation. Provincial advisor added that people were now became well aware of the incompetent government of PTI and added that PTI cannot hoodwink the people further.

He remarked that prime minister! you have consumed and wasted your time adding that nation not ready to give you more time as your government has played havoc with the economy of country.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab asked prime minister to come out of claims and predictions as nation was waiting for fulfillment of promises and dreams of Naya Pakistan you had shown before coming to power.

He reminded that what happened to 10 million jobs and construction of 5 million homes Prime Minister?