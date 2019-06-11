Share:

BADIN - The leadership of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was not afraid of jails and other threats and nothing new for them. PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari had already acquitted in false and fabricated cases after 11 years.

These views were expressed by Sayed Nasir Shah, provincial minister for irrigation Sindh while talking to journalists of Badin Press Club after chairing the meeting at Darbar Hall Badin on Monday.

Condemning the arrest of PPP’s co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Sayed Nasir Shah said that we were ready to face any hard and unpleasant situation.

“Billions of amount was halted and deducted from the development schemes of Sindh province resultant 30pc budget were lessened from the Sindh’s Development schemes”, he added. Adding he told that due to inflation of the dollar’s value, the amount of the loans of the country was increased in billions.

Provincial Minister said that despite shortage of funds and financial crisis, Sindh govt is planning to recruit the thousands youths of province on different positions in different provincial departments.

Earlier, Provincial Minister Sindh, Sayed Nasir Shah expressed that on the special directives of PPP chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, we were assuring the adequate water flows till the tail-ends of district Badin adding that water share of district Badin would be increased in upcoming seasons.

On the occasion, Provincial minister for Agriculture Sindh, Mohammad Ismail Rahu, Members of provincial Assembly, Haji Taj Mohammad Mallah, MPA, Mir Allah Bakhsh Talpur, Senator Dr. Sikander Mandhro, Member of Sindh Council, Abdul Ghafoor Nizamani, Mir Noor Ahmed Talpur, member of Save Badin Committee, Sayed Khuda Dino Shah and others also while affirming the obstruction and barrier of water canal as main caused of water shortage, demanded the immediate removal of the blockades and barriers of canal and closure of the flood canals when province minister Sindh, Sayed Nasir Shah, assured the member of the Save Badin Committee to address their concerns.