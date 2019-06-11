Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Salim Saifullah Khan has lauded the performance of Pakistan’s international tennis player Aisamaul Haq Qureshi for reaching semifinals of the mixed doubles at French Open. The PTF president termed it as splendid and extraordinary losing in a nail-biting finish against Mate Pavic (Croatia) and Gabriela Dabrowski (Canada) 7-6, 3-6, 8-10. Salim Saifullah has especially flown to Paris to extend support to Aisam. When contacted, PTF senior vice president Khawaja Suhail Iftikhar giving similar views stated that the PTF president’s presence and support to the player shows his commitment for promoting the country’s image and encouragement of a player at such a mega event.