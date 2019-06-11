Share:

LAHORE - Amid political unrest in the country, a stormy budget session of Punjab Assembly is starting on Thursday. Punjab Finance Minister Makhdum Hashim Janwan Bakht will present the provincial budget on June 14 (Friday). It would his second budget speech in the Punjab Assembly. Presentation of the budget and its approval by the Assembly will not be a smooth sailing for the PTI government this time. The joint opposition is planning to lodge strong protest both inside and outside the Assembly on the budget day. Parliamentary parties of the PML-N and the PPP are likely to meet soon to formulate a joint strategy in this regard. PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari’s arrest by the NAB authorities is most likely to echo in the Punjab Assembly during its upcoming session.