LAHORE - The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved two development schemes of roads & irrigation sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 7227.311 million.

These schemes were approved in the special meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2018-19 presided over by Chairman P&D Habib ur Rehman Gilani.

Secretary P&D Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting. The approved development schemes are: Construction of Bridge Over River Chanab at Shahbaz Pur to Connect District Gujrat with District Sialkot (revised) at the cost of Rs. 7,016.753 million and Restoration of Jalala Flood Protection Bund (RD 0+000 to RD 26+700) District Narowal at the cost of Rs. 210.558 million.