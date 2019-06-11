Share:

LAHORE - Ramzan Bibi on Monday assumed charge as Nursing Superintendent of Lahore General Hospital. After taking charge, she took round of emergency and other sections of the hospital and directed the staff nurses to work with more dedication and devotion. She also directed proper record keeping. She assured the nurses of resolving all the issues on merit. She said that no undue favor would be given to anyone however her doors would be open for everyone for listening genuine problem. Ramzan Bibi said that every staff nurse joins the profession with the aim and objective of serving the ailing humanity. She said that patients should get maximum benefits from their services. She urged nurses to deal patients and their attendants politely. She stressed the need of working like a team to maintain the status of number one institution.