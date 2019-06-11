Share:

ISLAMABAD : Seven persons were injured on Monday morning when a gas cylinder exploded with a big bang in a house at G-9/3, sources said.

Locals shifted the injured to Burn Centre of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for treatment, where they were identified as Rehan Chishti, Dr Isma, Roha Chishti, Eshal Chishti and their 3 attendants, they said.

“The cylinder exploded in the house when a family member lit matchstick,” said a police officer while talking to media men. The incident took place within limits of Police Station (PS) Karachi Company.

According to sources, the family was keeping a cylinder in the room of the house from which gas was leaking.

They said that the room was filled with gas. They added that a family member lit a matchstick due to which a huge blast occurred in the house injuring 7 persons including two children critically. The blast was so powerful that it not only damaged other houses but also rocked the federal capital, putting the law enforcement agencies on alert, they said.

Heavy contingent of police including SP Saddar Malik Naheem and SHO PS Karachi Company Habib Butt along with Bomb Disposal Squad personnel rushed to the scene and began investigation, they said, adding that there were some unconfirmed reports that the blast took place when gunpowder caught fire in the house.

However, the BDS, in its report, said that no evidence of existence of gunpowder or any other explosive material inside the house was found.

A senior police officer, while talking to The Nation, said that the blast took place due to gas leakage from a cylinder. He said that police and BDS also examined the site and found no evidence about presence of explosive in the house.

He said that Rehan Chishti and one of his daughters Roha Chishti got 80 percent burnt whereas his wife Dr Isma and another daughter Eshal Chishti got 40 and 50 percent burnt, respectively.

The doctors at PIMS are providing adequate treatment to the maimed persons, he said.

On the other hand, a local politician was gunned down apparently by his opponents at Bhimroot Syedan, within limits of PS Murree, said sources. The deceased was identified as Syed Shehbaz Hussain Shah, a former councillor, whose body was moved to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital for autopsy.

According to sources, a brawl occurred between Syed Shehbaz and his opponents on Sunday but the elders of the area intervened and resolved the dispute between both the parties. However, the opponents launched an armed attack on Syed Shehbaz and killed him. After committing crime, the assailants managed to escape from the scene. SP Saddar Circle Capt (R) Rai Mazhar, when contacted, confirmed the incident. He said that police had registered a case against killers and making efforts to arrest them. The reason behind the murder was a fight between two parties, he said.

AIOU to hold practical exams from 24th

APP

ISLAMABAD: Allama Iqbal Open University has announced that it will conduct practical exams of its F.Sc programme for the Semester Autumn 2018 from 24th June.

The exams will continue till July 5 at exam centres set up at various cities, including Faisalabad, Lahore and Islamabad.

According to Controller Exams Sohail Nazir Rana, the roll number slips have been sent by post to all the students at their given addresses. The schedule of these exams has also been placed at the University’s website.

The exams are schedule to take place from 0900 to 1200 hours. For further information, the students can contact relevant regions or office of Controller of Exams.

On the directives of the Vice Chancellor Dr Zia-ul-Qayyum, necessary steps have been taken to facilitate the students, setting the centres at the nearest places of students’ residence or work station, a statement said.