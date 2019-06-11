Share:

LAHORE - While commenting on the arrest of former President Asif zardari, Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari has said that Asif Zardari made a good decision by surrendering himself before the law.

In a press statement, the minister dissociated the government from the cases against the PPP leader and his arrest following cancellation of his bail.

“Law is equal for everybody”, he said, adding none of the cases instituted against Asif Ali Zardari were initiated by the present regime.

He, however, expressed his astonishment over the supporting comments of Shahbaz Sharif for Asif Zardari and said that it had once again been proved that the looters of the country were on the same page having the same narrative. He said that People’s Party and Muslim League-N should not hold present government responsible for their own black deeds. The Minister said that the government would act upon the orders of the courts in letter and spirit. He said that courts of the country are free and impartial and everyone will have to face the process of accountability.

Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has given a clear message to the nation that he wants to make Pakistan self-sufficient through his austerity measures. National exchequer was looted during the past regimes but present government is committed to again stabilize our economy and this will be possible only when we expand our income tax net like other developed countries. The Minister said that every citizen would support the government provided that direction of the rulers is correct. Our Prime Minister wants to develop Pakistan through thick and thin at every cost. The Minister said that corruption mafia is supporting status-co. He said that our country would have been enjoying better economic conditions if ex-rulers did not loot the exchequer. However, those plunderers of millions of rupees would no more be able to mislead the public, the Minister concluded.

Also, Sumsam Bukhari said that Prime Minister’s address to the nation was the voice of the time as Imran Khan wanted the nation to be self-reliant. The country was looted in the past and we want to make the country economically stable.

He said that Pakistan will have to expand its tax network like other developed countries of the world and the people will play their role in national development through the tax money paid by them. Every citizen will abide by the government’s instructions if the leadership is sincere. He said that Imran Khan is fully committed to moving the country forward towards development and prosperity while those who had committed corruption are favoring status-quo. He said that the country would have not been facing this situation if the national exchequer was not plundered mercilessly. The Prime Minister has spoken the truth with the nation and everybody should support him, he added. The opposition parties should also support the government in the larger national interest. Those who have committed massive corruption to the tune of billions of rupees will not deceive the nation again, he said.