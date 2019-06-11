Share:

SIALKOT/SAMBRIAL : Two minor girls were allegedly raped in separate incidents here on Monday, according to police.

In village Kishangarh-Begowala, Sambrial tehsil, an accused raped a 14 years old mentally-challenged girl that lived in his neighbourhood. People caught the suspect. They thrashed him and handed him over to local police. The girl was admitted to Sambrial THQ Civil Hospital in critical condition. Begowala police registered a case against the accused identified as Adeel under section 376 PPC, and put him behind bars.

In another incident, a suspect raped his neighbour’s five-year-old daughter in Minhaspura-Mianapura locality. He lured the girl to his house where he allegedly raped her.

Listening to the girl’s screams, some people gathered. But the accused managed to flee, threatening them with dire consequences. The victim was admitted to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot. Doctors said that her condition was critical. Hajipura police registered a case, under section 376 PPC, against the accused identified as Nauman Iftikhar on the report of victim’s father.

DIES

A person named Arif (41) committed suicide by jumping into Marala-Ravi-Link (MR Link) Canal near Sahowala-Sambrial due to domestic disputes. The divers of Rescue 1122 were busy in search of the dead body in the canal.