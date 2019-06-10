Share:

ISLAMABAD - Water inflow in all major rivers witnessed sharp increase due to shooting up mercury level and on Monday it stood at 235,800 cusecs against outflow of 263,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) water inflow in river Indus at Tarbela was recorded at 75,000 cusecs against outflow of 105,000 cusecs. Water inflow in the River Jhelum at Mangla was recorded at 47,100 cusecs against outflow of 45,000 cusecs.

Similarly, water inflow in the Kabul River at Nowshera was recorded at 69,300 cusecs at and 15,300 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

Water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1403.38 feet, which was 17.38 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1158.30 feet, which was 118.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet.