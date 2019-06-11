Share:

SARGODHA : A woman gunned down her 35-year-old husband in Eidgah locality in the suburbs of Jhawarian Town here on Monday. According to sources, Shahbaz, a former employee of Rescue 1122 emergency service and his wife namely Saba Bibi used quarrelled often over domestic issues.

The couple again had a quarrel over some issue during which Saba Bibi fired at her spouse with a pistol. Resultantly, he breathed his last on the spot due to fatal bullet injuries. The deceased man was father of four minors. The accused woman, however, managed to escape from the scene. The Jhawarian Police rushed to the spot and moved the body to the morgue for autopsy and filed case against the female accused.