LAHORE - A woman and a minor girl were electrocuted while another person was hospitalised while swimming at Water Land Park near Suggian on Monday.

Police said the women were swimming when 32-year-old Uzma and 3-year-old girl sustained an electric shock and died on-the-spot.

Another woman, Tayyba (35) was hospitalised after sustaining electric shock. Police reached the site and started investigation.

Separately, the Edhi Foundation laid to rest four unclaimed bodies, the information bureau of the foundation said on Monday. According to the bureau, the bodies were found in Qila Gujjar Singh and Chuhung Police Station area.

