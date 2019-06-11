Share:

GUJRANWALA - A ten-year old girl working as domestic maid was allegedly tortured to death here on Monday. Enraged at the death of the girl, her parents and relatives blocked Lahore-Sheikhupura Road in protest against the killing. There were long queues of vehicles owing to suspension of traffic on the road. According to the victim’s heirs, she used to work at the house of a trader, Ali, in Gujranwala. She was tortured to death with sticks by her employer, they alleged.

On Sunday last, a case involving torture on a minor housemaid by her employers in Faisalabad came to the fore. Maria, who used to work as maid at a house in Nisar Colony, was recovered by the local police from the house of her employer.

She was handed over to Child Protection and Welfare Bureau.

She bore torture marks on her face, ears and arms and had swelled legs and feet.

A case was registered against her employer Owais and his wife Sonia after initial medical examination confirmed the torture inflicted on her.