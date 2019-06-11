Share:

The United States has been actively pushing Afghanistan and Pakistan to improve bilateral ties in order to attain sustainable peace in the aftermath of the Afghan war’s conclusion.

In a tweet, Zalmay Khalilzad stated, “good meeting” with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his team in Kabul, they also focused on the relations between the two neighbouring countries, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

“Discussed building further international consensus for peace,” he wrote in a tweet released after the meeting.

“Also regional requirements and implications for peace including recent positive movement in Afghan-Pakistan relations.”

Both dignitaries also talked about the possible opportunities that peace in Afghanistan will provide for regional connectivity and development, the UN envoy added.

President Ashraf Ghani is expected to visit Islamabad on June 27 for talks on improving Pak-Afghan relations.

Earlier, Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister Idrees Zaman called on Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. Both leaders agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation in diverse fields. Matters of mutual interest, the Afghan peace process and other issues came under discussion during the meeting.